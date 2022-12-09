Sports

Ollie Pope clocks his 10th Test fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 09, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Pope's knock was laced with five boundaries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After scoring a ton in the opening Test against Pakistan, Ollie Pope managed a fine fifty in the second game. He brought up his 10th half-century in the format and ended up scoring 60 off 61 deliveries. His knock was laced with five boundaries. With consistent performances, Pope has emerged as a vital part of England's Test team. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

England won the toss and elected to bat first at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Pope arrived at number three after Zak Crawley departed for 19.

He joined forces with Ben Duckett and the duo added 79 runs for the second wicket in no time.

Pope brought up his fifty off just 52 deliveries. He eventually fell prey to debutant Abrar Ahmed.

A look at his Test career

Pope, who scored 108 in the opening Test, now boasts 1,671 runs in 32 Tests. While he averages 32.76, the tally includes 10 fifties and three hundreds. This was Pope's third fifty-plus score vs Pakistan. In 2022, Pope has so far mustered 658 runs in 10 Tests at 38.7. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of hundreds.

Fifer on debut for Abrar Ahmed

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has taken a five-wicket haul on debut. The first five wickets which fell on Day 1 belonged to Abrar. Thanks to his brilliance, the Brits were reduced to 167/5. Notably, England won the opening Test by 74 runs and a win in Multan would seal the deal for them. However, they haven't gotten off to a desirable start.

England eyeing their third Test series win on Pakistan soil

Pakistan have previously hosted England in eight Test series. While Pakistan clinched the series three times, the Brits emerged winners twice. Three series resulted in a draw. Hence, England are fighting for their third series win in the Asian nation.