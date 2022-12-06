Sports

ICC Player of the Month (November): Buttler, Rashid get nominated

Written by V Shashank Dec 06, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Jos Buttler scored over 200 runs in the month of November (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC has announced the nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month for November. Hard-hitter Jos Buttler and spinner Adil Rashid have been named after starring in England's ICC T20 World Cup title-winning campaign. Pakistani seamer Shaheen Afridi is in the fray as well. Among women cricketers, Ireland's Gaby Lewis, Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, and Pakistan's Sidra Ameen have been nominated.

Buttler whacked an unbeaten 80 in the semi-final

England skipper Buttler blasted 207 runs in the month of November, including a 49-ball 80* (4s: 9, 6s: 3) in the semi-final against India. He guided England to a 10-wicket win alongside opener Alex Hales. The wicket-keeper batter ended up amassing 225 runs in the tournament Down Under, averaging 45.00. Buttler also smashed a fifty in the group stage against New Zealand.

Rashid rises to the occasion

Leg-spinner Rashid struggled to get wickets in the first three matches of the T20 WC. However, he played an invaluable part as the tournament progressed further. He snapped up 1/16 in the must-win game against Sri Lanka, garnering a Player of the Match award. Against India, Rashid claimed economical figures worth 1/20 in the semi-final, followed by 2/22 in the finale versus Pakistan.

Shaheen put up a show Down Under

Shaheen, who returned from a knee injury, wound up as Pakistan's highest-wicket taker in the tournament. The left-arm quick pocketed 11 wickets while averaging an astonishing 14.09 (economy: 6.15). He was noted for figures worth 4/22 in the must-win game against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. In the final, Shaheen ran riot, but his late injury proved fatal for the former champions.

Lewis shone in clinical series win over Pakistan

All-rounder Lewis helped Ireland overcome Pakistan by a 2-1 margin in T20Is last month. She scored 144 runs, comprising a 71 in the decider (50s: 2). Chantham bashed 267 ODI runs while averaging over 66 in Thailand's 4-0 win over Netherlands at home (100s: 1, 50s: 2). For Pakistan, veteran Ameen amassed 277 runs in the Ireland ODIs, including 176* in the opening game.