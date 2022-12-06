Sports

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Natalie Sciver jumps to third spot

Written by V Shashank Dec 06, 2022, 04:17 pm 3 min read

Natalie Sciver returned after a three-month-long break (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver has risen to the third spot in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters. She scored a sensational 90 in England's 142-run win over West Indies in the first of three-match series. Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr jumped by 13 places to rank 27th among T20I batters. She has fared exceptionally well in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

Sciver shines after a three-month break

Sciver marked a sensational return to the game after a three-month-long break for mental health and well-being. The middle-order batter whipped 90 off 96 deliveries (4s: 9). It was her 19th fifty in the format. She gained a spot to rank third among ODI batters. Her team-mate Danielle Wyatt slammed a 60-ball 68, rising by three positions to rank 18th overall.

A look at the ODI Batting Rankings

The Australian duo of Alyssa Healy (785) and Beth Mooney (749) are seated first and second, respectively. Sciver (733) replaced South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (732). India's Harmanpreet Kaur (716) completes the top five. Smriti Mandhana (714), Meg Lanning (710), Rachael Haynes (701), Amy Satterthwaite (661), and Chamari Athapaththu (655) are others in the top 10.

Here are the ODI Bowling Rankings

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed figures worth 0/15 versus WI. She is still the number one ranked bowler in WODIs with 738 rating points. Jess Jonassen (725), Megan Schutt (722), Shabnim Ismail (722), and Jhulan Goswami (698) complete the top five. Meanwhile, off-spinner Charlotte Dean picked 4/35 against WI. She gained a spot to rank 18th overall.

Kerr has been dominant in the Bangladesh WT20Is

22-year-old Kerr scored 27 and pocketed a wicket in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. She followed with a 30-ball 46* in the second outing. She now ranks 27th among batters, while she gained two spots to be fifth among all-rounders. New Zealand Women have won the series 2-0. They will play the third and final outing on Wednesday.

A look at the T20I Batting Rankings

The top 10 batters remain unmoved. Mooney (743), Mandhana (730), Lanning (725), Tahlia McGrath (704), Sophie Devine (698), Suzie Bates (653), Shafali Verma (645), Jemimah Rodrigues (644), Healy (633), and Ashleigh Gardner (614) are the top 10 in order.

Tahuhu, Jensen make massive strides in Bowling Rankings (T20Is)

Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen are the joint-highest wicket-takers in the Bangladesh series underway. The duo has clipped five wickets each. Jensen has gained seven spots to be 12th overall, while Tahuhu has made a massive 23-spot jump to be seated 15th. Ecclestone (756), Deepti Sharma (742), Renuka Singh (737), Sarah Glenn (737), and Ismail (707) fill the top five spots.