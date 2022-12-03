Sports

Abdullah Shafique smashes third Test ton: Key stats

Abdullah Shafique brought up his third Test century during the series opener against England in Rawalpindi. The right-handed batter, who touched three figures off 177 deliveries, ended up scoring a 203-ball 114 (4s: 13, 6s: 3). Shafique's knock is certainly of high significance as Pakistan were under the pump after conceding 657 runs in the first innings. Here were look at his stats.

A look at his Test career

Shafique, who made his Test debut in November 2021, has been magnificent in the longest format. He has so far scored 850 runs in just eight Tests with his average being 70.83. Besides three tons, the 23-year-old also has four fifties under his belt. In First Class cricket, the youngster has mustered 1,976 runs in just 19 games at a 71-plus average.

Historic opening partnership

Shafique and his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq added 225 runs before the former departed. The duo hence became the first Pakistan pair to add 200 or more runs versus England for the opening wicket. Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Mohammad held the previous highest opening stand, 173.

How has the match proceeded?

England, who scored a record 506/4 on the opening day, folded for 657 on Day 2. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook scored sparkling centuries for the visitors. Zahid Mahmood, who was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claimed 4/235. Pakistan have responded well on a lifeless pitch courtesy of their openers. The contest seems to be heading toward a draw.