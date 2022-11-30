Sports

Saurashtra qualify for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 final: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 30, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Jaydev Unadkat claimed a four-fer in the semi-final (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Saurashtra have advanced to the final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 with a five-wicket triumph over Karnataka in the semi-final. It was indeed a comprehensive victory for Jaydev Unadkat's men as they chased down 172 with 13.4 overs to spare. While skipper Unadkat scalped a four-fer, Jay Gohil (61) starred for Saurashtra in the batting department. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl in Ahmedabad. While Karnataka opener Samarth R (88) batted valiantly from one end, he didn't get much support. As a result, Karnataka got bundled out for 171. Saurashtra got off to a disastrous start as both of their openers were dismissed for ducks. However, Gohil, Samarth Vyas (33), and Prerak Mankad (35) starred with the bat.

Fourth fifty of the tournament for Samarth R

Samarth R brought his highest score and fourth fifty of the tournament. His 135-ball 88 was laced with four boundaries and a maximum. The opener finished the tournament with 361 runs in 10 games. Overall in List-A cricket, he now boasts 2,439 runs in 55 matches at a 50-plus average (50s: 15, 100s: 7). His highest score in the format reads 192.

Four-fer for Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat claimed 4/26 in 10 overs. The left-arm pacer is now the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets in nine games (ER: 5.34). Unadkat can go past V Koushik and Kuldeep Sen's tally in the final clash. Overall in List A cricket, the veteran pacer now owns 167 wickets in 115 games. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls and six four-fers.

Important knock from Jay Gohil

Gohil, who was playing his second List A game, scored 61 off 82 balls (4s: 8, 6: 1). This was Gohil's maiden fifty in the format. Notably, he arrived at number three with the scorecard reading 0/2. He added 75 and 53 runs alongside Samarth Vyas and Prerak Mankad, respectively. Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed the young batter in the 31st over.

Third final appearance for Saurashtra

Meanwhile, Saurashtra have qualified for their third Vijay Hazare Trophy final. While the side tasted glory in the 2007-08 edition, they ended up as runners-up in 2017-18. Saurashtra will meet either Maharashtra or Assam in the summit clash on December 2.