Sports

AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Australia compile 293/2; Labuschagne dazzles

AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Australia compile 293/2; Labuschagne dazzles

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 30, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Marnus Labuschagne slammed his eighth Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scintillating knocks from Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Perth. Labuschagne slammed a phenomenal ton as Australia finished on 293/2 at stumps. Labuschagne (154*) and Smith (59*) returned unbeaten. Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers and Jayden Seales were the only wicket-takers for WI throughout the day.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in Perth. The hosts couldn't get off to a strong start as opener David Warner departed for just five. However, Labuschagne, who arrived at number three, steadied the ship alongside Khawaja. The duo added 142 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed for 65. Smith then joined Labuschagne as Australia racked up 293/2.

Eighth Test ton for Labuschagne

Labuschagne brought up his eighth Test century in the final session. He brilliantly tackled the Caribbean bowlers and slammed his hundred off 192 deliveries. Labuschagne now boasts over 2,600 runs in 29 Tests and averages over 55. At home, Labuschagne has slammed over 1,900 runs in 18 Tests with an 80-plus average. Notably, seven of his eight Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

Khawaja completes 900 Test runs in 2022

Opener Khawaja also scored a fine century, 65 off 149 balls. His knock was studded with five boundaries and a six. Khawaja has now become the third batter after Jonny Bairstow (1,061) and Joe Root (961) to complete 900 Test runs in 2022. The southpaw now owns 953 runs in eight Tests this year at 95.3 (50s: 4, 100s: 4).