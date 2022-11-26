Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Uttar Pradesh reach quarter-finals: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 26, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Uttar Pradesh have now qualified for the quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Uttar Pradesh beat Mumbai by eight wickets in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Batting first, Mumbai struggled initially but fought their way to 220, courtesy of a gutsy show by their middle-order. For UP, Shivam Mavi was the best bet as he picked a four-fer. Aryan Juyal (82) set the match-winning foundation for their side to enter the quarter-finals (221/2).

How did the match pan out?

Mumbai had a horrific start and were reduced to 2/15 within four overs. Ajinkya Rahane too failed to do any wonders (26). Fifties from wicket-keeper batter Harddik Tamore and Shams Mulani helped resurrect Mumbai's inning. UP's top-four batters made a mockery of the chase, fetching a 119-run stand for the opening wicket, followed by unbeaten knocks from Karan Sharma (42) and Priyam Garg (39).

Rahane fails to get going

Skipper Rahane hit four fours to manage 26 off 39 deliveries. He has scored 263 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, averaging 65.75 (50s: 2). He is Mumbai's second-highest run-getter in the 2022-23 edition, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal (396), who will partake in the upcoming India A tour of Bangladesh. Rahane has steered to 6,317 runs in List A cricket across 174 matches.

Seamer Mavi emerges as the show-stopper

24-year-old Mavi (4/41) claimed his fourth four-wicket haul in List A cricket. He uprooted Prithvi Shaw in the fourth over. He ran down Mumbai's middle and lower-order, thereby folding them on 220. He now has 59 wickets in 35 matches, with the best figures being 5/73. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi and Shiva Singh snapped up two wickets each.

Tamore, Mulani power Mumbai past 200

Fifites from wicket-keeper Tamore and Mulani helped Mumbai breeze through the middle overs. Tamore struck three fours and a six as he tallied a 67-ball 53. He clocked his maiden fifty in List A cricket. Meanwhile, Mulani brought up only his second fifty in the format. He scored 51, striking four boundaries. He also completed 500 runs in List A cricket (545).