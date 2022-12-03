Sports

Imam-ul-Haq smashes third Test ton: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 10:59 am 2 min read

Imam added over 200 runs with his opening partner Abdullah Shafique (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq mustered his third Test century during the series opener against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The left-handed batter ended up scoring 121 off 207 balls (4s: 15, 6s: 2). Imam's hundred was indeed timely as the home team was under the pump after conceding 657 runs in the first innings. Here were look at his stats in Tests.

A look at his Test career

Imam, who also boasts a sensational record in ODI cricket, has done pretty well in the longest format as well. He completed 1,000 Test runs during the course of his knock. Speaking of his numbers, he has so far scored 1,094 runs in 17 Tests with his average being 37.72 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). 157 is his highest score in Tests.

Historic opening partnership

Meanwhile, Imam and his opening partner Abdullah Shafique (114) added 225 runs. The duo hence became the first Pakistan pair to add 200 or more runs versus England for the opening wicket. Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Mohammad held the previous highest opening stand, 173.

How has the match proceeded?

England, who scored a record 506/4 on the opening day, folded for 657 on Day 2. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scored sparking centuries for the visitors. Zahid Mahmood, who was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claimed 4/235. Pakistan have responded well on a lifeless pitch courtesy of their openers. The contest seems to be heading toward a draw.

Imam shines in Rawalpindi once again

Meanwhile, this was Imam's third successive Test century at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The southpaw has indeed enjoyed playing at this venue. Earlier this year, the opener smashed twin centuries here versus Australia. 157 and 111* were his scores in the contest. In three innings, he has amassed 389 runs here at an average of 194.50.