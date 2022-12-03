Home / News / Sports News / Imam-ul-Haq smashes third Test ton: Key stats
Gaurav Tripathi
Gaurav Tripathi
Gaurav Tripathi is a cricket geek who is obsessed with creative content and has a love for statistics. Putting across a perspective and providing content in the most non-boring way possible is something that he aspires to. He has previously worked with media houses such as India TV, LatestLY.com, and CricTracker.
Rajdeep Saha
Rajdeep Saha
Rajdeep Saha is a sports journalist at NewsBytes. He has an experience of over 10 years covering sports across print, online, broadcast, and freelance mediums. He has previously worked with Millennium Post, Zee News English, and NewsX. He has a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delhi and a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.