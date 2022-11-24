Sports

Who is Rehan Ahmed? England's potential youngest Test debutant

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 24, 2022, 11:41 am 3 min read

Rehan participated in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year (Source: Twitter/@ECB_cricket)

Uncapped all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has a chance to script history as he has been added to England's Test squad for the upcoming three-match away Test series against Pakistan. Ahmed can become England's youngest Test debutant if he gets an opportunity in the series. Notably, the leg-spinning all-rounder has just three First-Class matches under his belt. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan will host England in three Test matches, starting December 1.

The series itself is historic as the Brits would play their first Test on Pakistan soil since 2005.

Ahmed was initially due to travel to Pakistan as a net bowler.

However, he will now travel officially, having impressed the management in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi against the Test side.

What did Brendon McCullum say about Ahmed's inclusion?

England's Test head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that Ahmed isn't a finished product but has raw potential. "Ben Stokes, myself, and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad," said McCullum in a statement.

Who is Rehan Ahmed?

Ahmed was born on August 13, 2004, in Nottingham. Besides being a street-smart leg-spinner, Ahmed is also a more-than-handy batter lower down the order. He was a part of England's squad in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. While the youngster could only score 31 runs in four games in the tournament, he scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.19.

Ahmed has a chance to script history

If selected, Ahmed would become England men's youngest-ever Test debutant. Brian Close, who was picked for a Test against New Zealand in 1949, currently holds the record, having made his debut at the age of 18 years and 149 days. Ahmed will age 18 years and 126 days at the start of the third Test match, which will get underway on December 17.

Ahmed's journey to the top

The 2021 Royal London Cup marked Ahmed's debut in professional cricket for Leicestershire. While he took five wickets in seven games, he averaged 44.50 with the bat. Ahmed finished the U-19 WC as England's second-highest wicket-taker. The Brits finished as runners-up, having lost to India in the finals. Earlier this year, Ahmed scored his maiden First-Class century and recorded a five-wicket haul against Derbyshire.

A look at his numbers

Overall, Ahmed has scored 195 runs and scalped nine wickets in three First-Class games. In List A cricket, the youngster has played seven games, scoring 89 runs and picking five wickets. He has 21 wickets in 19 T20Is alongside hundred runs with the bat.

ECB has been keeping an eye on him

Notably, Ahmed was due to take part in the Pakistan Junior League, an Under-19 offshoot of the Pakistan Super League. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pulled him from the competition to utilize him in the winter. The board has been proactive in fast-tracking Ahmed, given England's dearth of spin-bowling options in the longest format.

Chances of his debut against Pakistan

Though pitches in Pakistan are known to favor spinners, Jack Leach was the only frontline spinner in England's initial 15-player squad for the series. Batting all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks would contribute with their part-time spin bowling. Hence, Ahmed has a high chance of getting a maiden Test cap if the track is found to be conducive for spin bowling.