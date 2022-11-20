Sports

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODIs: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 20, 2022, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday (November 25). All three matches will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The series will mark the first assignment for both teams after the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Here is all you need to know about the series.

Why does this story matter?

The ODI series is part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine the direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While Afghanistan are seventh in the Super League points table, SL are reeling at the 10th place.

The top eight teams will earn direct entry to the global event.

The World Cup Qualifier will determine the other two sides.

Information A look at the schedule

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: November 25, Friday, Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: November 27, Sunday, Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: November 30, Wednesday, Pallekele

Do you know? SL and AFG's performance in World Cup Super League

Though Afghanistan are at the seventh place, they have won 10 of their 12 games in the Super League. SL, on the other hand, have some work to do as they have just six wins in 18 games.

Campaigns Their campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2022

SL started their campaign with a shocking defeat against Namibia in the qualifying round. However, they advanced to the Super 12 round by winning their remaining two games. They could only win two of their five games in the Super 12. While Afghanistan made a direct entry to Super 12, they could not win a single game. Two of their matches got washed out.

SL squad Chamika Karunaratne to miss the series

As per reports, all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne is set to be dropped for the series due to his poor form. Danushka Gunathilaka won't feature in the series either as SLC has banned him over a sexual assault case. While veteran all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis are the other players to watch out for.

Information Sri Lanka's likely ODI squad

Sri Lanka's likely ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, and Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib returns to the ODI team

Afghanistan have named uncapped wrist spinner Noor Ahmad in their squad. While Ahmad, 18, is yet to make his ODI debut, he made his T20I debut in June this year. Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has returned to the ODI team. While Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the other key players.

Information Afghanistan ODI squad

Afghanistan ODI squad vs Sri Lanka: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman

Information Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series?

Fans can watch the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on ICC.tv for free in select regions. All three games are scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Pallekele will host will all three matches.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just four times in ODIs so far with SL leading the head-to-head record 3-1. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka last met in the format in the 2019 World Cup, where the Lankan Lions recorded a 34-run triumph.