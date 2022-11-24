Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium pip Canada 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 24, 2022, 02:35 am 2 min read

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the match (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Belgium started their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey with a 1-0 win over Canada in Group F at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute. Before that, Canada had a penalty saved as Alphonso Davies missed the same. Belgium held on thereafter, sealing three valuable points. Here's more.

Match stats and Group F details

Canada registered 22 attempts but managed only three shots on target. Belgium clocked nine attempts with 3 shots on target as well. Belgium had 54% of the ball possession, managing 518 passes with an accuracy of 82%. Both teams earned four corners each. Belgium are now top of the standings in Group F. Earlier, Croatia and Morocco played out a goalless draw.

Belgium maintain their solid form at the WC

As per Opta, since the start of the 2014 World Cup, Belgium have managed 11 wins out of 13 games in the tournament, which is the highest by any side. Canada have now lost all four matches in FIFA WC history, without scoring a single goal. Belgium have sealed wins in each of their last eight WC games (group stage).

How did the match pan out?

Davies missed an early penalty for Canada after Yannick Carrasco played a foul inside his own box. Canada were playing well and dominated the scenes. However, not finding the cutting edge in the final 3rd hurt them when Batshuayi scored a superb goal right before half-time. Belgium had more control in the second half and saw out the match.

Michy Batshuayi shines for Belgium

Batshuayi scored his 27th goal for Belgium, playing his 49th game. He has now steered clear of Ray Braine and Robert De Veen (26 each) in terms of goals for Belgium. Batshuayi scored his 5th goal for Belgium in 2022. He now has two World Cup goals for Belgium, scoring one in the 2018 edition.