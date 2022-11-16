Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete analysis of Group C

November 22 sees proceedings in Group C start at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Argentina, who are aiming to claim a 3rd World Cup crown and a first one in 36 years, open the show in Group C against Saudi Arabia. Poland then host Mexico on the same day in the group's other match. Here's the analysis of Group C.

Argentina Argentina have a strong record versus their opponents

Argentina have won two World Cup events to date (1978 and 1986), besides being three-time runners-ups (1930, 1990, and 2014). Argentina are participating in their 18th World Cup. Argentina have met Saudi Arabia on four occasions (W2 D2). Against Mexico, Argentina are unbeaten in 10 matches since March 2005 (W8 D2). Overall, their tally reads (W16 D14 L5). Versus Poland. Argentina's tally reads (W6 D2 L3).

Do you know? Argentina on brink of breaking Italy's record

Argentina are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Notably, they are on the verge of breaking the record held by Italy, who had claimed a 37-game unbeaten run between October 2018 and October 2021.

Argentina Argentina have a well versed side

Argentina are a well balanced side on offer. Christian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico are star-studded offerings at the back. Argentina's midfield will bank on the experienced duo of Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Parades. In attack, there is Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi, besides Angel Di Maria. Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions in 2022-23.

Mexico Mexico have progressed to R16 in seven successive World Cups

Mexico had finished second in the CONCACAF third round to book their berth in Qatar and will aim to make progression. Mexico have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on two occasions (1970 and 1986). On seven occasions, they have exited in the group stage. However, in the last seven World Cup editions (1994-2018), Mexico have secured successive R16 berths.

Information Saudi Arabia are the minnows in Group C

Saudi Arabia reached the round of 16 in 1990. On four occasions, they exited in the group stage of the World Cup. Saudi Arabia are the minnows in this group and have very less chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

Poland Poland will look up to Lewandowski

Poland will look up to Robert Lewandowski once again. Lewy has scored 76 international goals. He is two shy of surpassing the legendary Pele (77). Lewy can become only the eighth player with 80-plus international goals. Poland advanced to the playoffs after finishing second in European WC Qualifiers in Group I and reached the World Cup after blanking Sweden 2-0 in Path B (final).

Information Argentina and Mexico are the favorites

Argentina and Mexico are the favorites to progress from Group C. However, Poland are also on the hunt and be surprising candidates to make it through. Poland's game versus Mexico is highly significant and can determine which side progresses.

Schedule Group C: Here's the schedule of matches

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: November 22 (3:30 PM IST). Mexico vs Poland: November 22 (9:30 PM IST). Poland vs Saudi Arabia: November 26 (6:30 PM IST). Argentina vs Mexico: November 27 (12:30 AM IST). Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: December 1 (12:30 AM IST). Poland vs Argentina: December 1 (12:30 AM IST).