FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain thrash Costa Rica: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 23, 2022, 11:35 pm 3 min read

Spain dominated the scenes versus Costa Rica (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

An in-form Spain dominated the scenes versus Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E contest. Spain enjoyed a 7-0 win. Dani Olmo put Spain ahead before Marco Asensio added the second moments later. Ferran Torres scored a brace next as Gavi added the fifth. Spain weren't finished as Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata scored more. Here are the key stats.

6th nation to score 100-plus goals

Spain (106) have become the sixth side in FIFA WC history to smash 100-plus goals after Brazil (229), Germany (227), Argentina (138), Italy (128), and France (124) Spain have scored five-plus goals in a WC match for just the 3rd time after managing scores of 5-1 versus Denmark in 1986 and 6-1 versus Bulgaria in 1998.

How did the match pan out?

Spain were the better side and kept the ball moving nicely. Gavi's precise lofted ball deflected in the path of Olmo, who steered the ball in. Jordi Alba's low cross from the left, saw Asensio sweep the ball home. Alba was then fouled as Ferran converted a penalty. After half-time, Spain maintained their intensity and thumped Costa Rica.

Key numbers for the Spanish players

Playing his 32nd match for Spain, Asensio managed just his second goal and a first since 2018. Olmo scored his 5th goal for Spain in his 26th game for the side. Ferran has scored 15 goals for Spain, having played 33 games. Morata now has 28 goals for Spain in 58 matches, including 5 in 2022.

Spain are unbeaten against Costa Rica

Spain and Costa Rica played their fourth encounter in all competitions and the first time at the World Cup. Spain extended their unbeaten run (W3 D1). Spain have now won 31 matches in FIFA World Cup history (D15 L18). Managing his 45th match as manager of Spain, Luis Enrique has now claimed 27 wins (D12 L6).

Spain attain these major records

As per Opta, at 18 years and 110 days, Gavi has become the youngest player to play for Spain in a major international tournament (World Cup + European Championship) in the history of the national team. Spain started a World Cup match with two teenagers for the first time (Pedri and Gavi).

Here are the unique records scripted

As per Opta, Spain clocked the most successful passes in the first half of a World Cup game since 1966 (537). Germany had set the record earlier tonight when they managed 422 passes versus Japan, breaking Spain's record itself attained in 2018 versus Russia (395). Ferran is the 3rd Spain player to score a brace on his debut at the World Cup.

Pedri and Gavi ink these records

As per Opta, Barcelona midfielder Pedri (19y 363d) is playing his 7th major tournament game (6 Euros, 1 WC), equaling Kylian Mbappe as the player with the most appearances on World Cups and Euros combined as a teenager. At 18 years and 110 days, Gavi is the youngest player to score in the WC since Pele's brace against Sweden in June 1958 (17y 249d).