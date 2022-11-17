Entertainment

Qatar World Cup opening ceremony: Who'll perform, where to watch?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 17, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at artists who may perform in FIFA World Cup 2022

We are only a few days away from the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Initially scheduled to take place on November 21, the date was rescheduled to November 20. While we are at it, the game is more than a sports event as it involves several international stars at the opening ceremony. Dive in to know everything about the gala event.

Time At what time will the opening ceremony begin?

This time, the World Cup is being hosted by Qatar with an elaborate opening ceremony. For FIFA, it has always been a star-studded event in the past. The 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will start around two hours before the tournament's first match. The first match will be between hosts Qatar and Ecuador which is scheduled to kickstart at 9:30pm (Indian Standard Time).

Celebrities Who all are performing during the ceremony?

FIFA has not yet confirmed the list of stars who will be performing at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony. But according to various media reports, BTS's Jungkook, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, Nora Fatehi, and Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking are expected to perform during the opening ceremony. Reportedly, Shakira and Dua Lipa have opted out of performing during the opening ceremony.

Anticipation Will we get to watch Lil Baby's live performance?

In September this year, American rapper Lil Baby released an official anthem for the World Cup. Back then, he also spilled the beans that he would be performing at the tournament. He wrote, "They Really Got The Boy Performing At The World Cup (sic)" without going into the details. However, he has not yet released any official set list for his performance.

Information How to watch the opening ceremony live?

It goes without saying that the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will attract a huge global audience. And Indians are known for their love for football. The Indian broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup have been bought by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. in India. Alternatively, one can watch it on Sports18 and Sports18 HD, too. The live streaming will be available on Voot.