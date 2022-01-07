BTS to Ellen DeGeneres: 5 celebrities who are into NFT

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Here are five stars who are into the all-new sensational investment model, NFTs!

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are all the craze right now! Over the past year, celebrities have also been foraying into the NFT space. Be it for collection or to simply try their hand at the new revenue model, many have jumped on the NFT bandwagon. Here are five celebrities who are playing their NFT game right and even receiving thumbs up from the NFT community!

#1 Paris Hilton made heads turn with her NFT drop

One of the most notable celebrities to make heads turn in the NFT space is Paris Hilton. She entered the blockchain-based collectible world as a collector and enthusiast and later became an NFT purist. Her collaboration with artist Blake Kathryn turned out to be one of the biggest drops of 2021. The drop, made in April 2021, sold out immediately on Nifty Gateway.

#2 Snoop Dogg entered NFT with 'A Journey with the Dogg'

In March 2021, Snoop Dogg ventured into NFTs with a collection called "A Journey with the Dogg," including a Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency. When he entered NFTs, he was not very popular, but given his history as an entrepreneur and internet culture connoisseur, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the NFT community. When he dropped his first collection, it went off with no hitch.

#3 Justin Bieber's recent fascination with NFT

Like millions of others, if you also follow Justin Bieber on social media, you must have already seen his NFT collections. He has a particular interest in the art of inBetweeners. Of late, Bieber has been showering his love for the colorfully illustrated bears by sharing them on Instagram. So much so that Tom Holland shared the illustration of a bear in Spider-Man avatar!

#4 Ellen DeGeneres donated her first auction for a charity

During one of the episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres announced her entry to the NFT world and started off with a monologue about NFT and drew a stick cat figure. She put the explanation video and her selfie with the drawing on auction, earning $33,495. She later announced that she donated the earnings to World Central Kitchen, a food-relief organization.

#5 BTS's agency recently announced their NFT plans

K-pop powerhouse BTS joined the NFT frenzy in November last year. HYBE, the agency that manages the boy band, teamed up with Dunamu, a noted fin-tech (financial technology) company, for a business model involving intellectual property and NFTs. Though the ARMYs were offended with this plan (given that the BTS considers climate change "an important problem," and NFTs impact environment), HYBE remains adamant.