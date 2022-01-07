Swara Bhasker down with COVID-19; has 'fever, loss of taste'

Swara Bhasker down with COVID-19; has 'fever, loss of taste'

COVID-19 is making its presence known in Bollywood. Now, Swara Bhasker has tested positive.

Bollywood can feel the surge in COVID-19 cases up close. Now, actor Swara Bhasker has contracted the disease, the Nil Battey Sannata star announced on her social media handles on Friday. She elaborated that her symptoms, for now, are fever, "a splitting headache," and loss of taste. Her entire family has been isolating and in quarantine, informed Bhasker. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Post Bhasker said she developed symptoms on January 5, isolated immediately

Taking to her social media handles, the Sheer Qorma actor broke the news in the middle of the night earlier today. "I have tested positive for COVID. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and [the] RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening (sic)." She noted she was taking all the "necessary precautions."

Taking responsibility, the actor said she had already told people whom she had met in the recent past about her diagnosis. "But if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested," she wrote. "Double mask up and stay safe [y'all]," her statement concluded. Her caption told us about her symptoms and that she was double vaccinated.

Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. 🤞🏾

Graph This week, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham tested positive

Earlier this week, top producer Ekta Kapoor announced her news of contracting the virus as well. She said she was "fine" and had tested positive, despite "taking all precautions." The same day, actor John Abraham and his wife, financial analyst Priya Runchal, broke their diagnosis news on social media, assuring they have not been in contact with anyone since their test results came in.

COVID-19 scenario Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 tally crossed 1L in seven months

As for our country's condition, India's daily COVID-19 tally crossed one lakh in the past 24 hours. Notably, this number was breached for the first time in seven months. The last time one lakh cases were registered was on June 6, 2021. Adding to the worry, 125 passengers coming from Italy in a chartered plane tested positive after landing in Amritsar, Punjab yesterday afternoon.