Sports

Root enters IPL auction: Can his T20 career resurrect?

Root enters IPL auction: Can his T20 career resurrect?

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 24, 2022, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Root has 893 runs in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England captain, Joe Root, will go under the hammer in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction. On Tuesday, an ESPNcricinfo report stated that Root has "put his name forward for the forthcoming IPL auction". Notably, he made a similar attempt in 2018 but remained unsold. Is the England batter in pursuit of relaunching his T20 career?

Why does this story matter?

Root last played a T20 International in May 2019 (against Pakistan).

He put his entire focus on Test and ODI cricket thereafter.

Earlier this year, Root became just the second Englishman to complete 10,000 Test runs.

However, Root hasn't scaled similar heights in T20 cricket, having played just 88 of them.

Therefore, he wants to make the most of the upcoming IPL edition.

Root does not want to slow down

In a recent interview, Root clarified that he is not considering retirement or "slowing down and playing fewer formats". "I would certainly debate going into the IPL draw quite seriously and hope to get exposure in that tournament. It would be great to get involved in the continuous enormity of each game and how much it means," Root told Daily Mail.

Root averages 35.72 in T20Is

Although Root is not among the big hitters, his T20I record is impressive. The right-handed batter has racked up 893 runs from 32 T20Is at an average of 35.72. His strike rate is also better than many current high-profile batters (126.30). The tally includes five half-centuries. Overall, Root has 2,083 runs from 88 T20s at an average of 32.54 (13 fifties).

Limited appearances in T20 tournaments

Root has made limited appearances in T20 tournaments. He featured in the 2018/19 Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder, having amassed 93 runs. Root has also played in The Hundred for Trent Rockets. His last T20 appearance came earlier this year in the 100-ball competition for the Rockets. Root did not get to bat in that game.

Will Root be available for the IPL?

Root will next feature in the Pakistan Test series in December. In February, he would travel to New Zealand with the England squad for the two-Test series. England will play white-ball series in South Africa and Bangladesh thereafter (early 2023). Meanwhile, England's next home summer begins on June 1. This clears Root's way for the 2023 IPL season.

Root has this feat in T20I cricket

Root has the second-highest score by an England batter at number five in T20I cricket. He struck an unbeaten 90 against Australia in 2013. Notably, Liam Livingstone bettered this tally with a 103-run knock against Pakistan last year.