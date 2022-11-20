Sports

Kane Williamson slams his 17th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 20, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Williamson played a fighting knock (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Kane Williamson notched up his 17th T20I fifty during the second game of the three-match series against India. The New Zealand captain batted cautiously as wickets were falling regularly at the other end. He reached the half-century off 48 deliveries in the 18th overs. Notably, his strike rate has been a hot topic of discussion lately. Here we look at Williamson's T20I stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten century (111) as India posted 191/6 in their allotted 20 overs in Mount Maunganui.

In reply, the hosts lost opener Finn Allen for a duck in the first over and Williamson arrived subsequently.

Although the veteran batter did not look at his fluent best, he continued to fight.

None of the other top-order NZ batters could score over 30.

Career How has Williamson fared in T20Is?

Williamson is NZ's second-highest run-getter in T20Is with over 2,450 runs in 87 games. While the experienced batter averages over 33, his strike rate is in excess of 120 in the format. Against India, he has scored over 400 runs at a 35-plus average. His highest T20I score of 95 was also recorded against the Men in Blue in 2020.

Summary How did India innings pan out?

The Men in Blue posted 191/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant added 36 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed. While SKY was India's highest run-getter, Kishan (36) was the only other batter to cross the 15-run mark. The last over of the innings saw Tim Southee scalp a hat-trick in Mount Maunganui.