FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane fit to play versus USA

Nov 24, 2022

Kane will play versus USA (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

England will breathe a sigh of relief as skipper Harry Kane has been declared fit to play versus the USA in their Group B clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. England face the USA on November 26 at 12:30 AM IST. Kane had earlier injured his ankle in the match versus Iran, which England won 6-2. Here are further details.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirms Kane's availability

Gareth Southgate said Kane is fine and a scan confirmed the same. "Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night," said England manager Southgate. "He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine," he added. Southgate also said defender Harry Maguire is feeling better after being substituted versus Iran.

Key details about the England squad

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is available to play versus the USA. He has gone through intense training and could play his first match since groin surgery back in September. Leicester City midfielder James Maddison hasn't trained and will not be in the squad. Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson isn't a fitness doubt despite missing a training session.

Kane's presence will lift England

Kane was replaced in the 76th minute versus Iran by Wilson. He suffered an injury in the 50th minute after being on a receiving end of a tackle. Kane played a key role in the match versus Iran, making two assists. He set up Raheem Sterling for England's third goal in additional first-half minutes. Kane also assisted Marcus Rashford in the 71st minute.

A look at Kane's record for England

In 76 matches for England, Kane has scored a tally of 51 goals. He also has eight assists under his belt. Kane needs three more goals to surpass Wayne Rooney (53) and become England's top scorer. Kane has scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup. He opened his assists tally in the match versus Iran. In 2022, Kane has scored three goals.

England will hope to claim the second win

England thrashed Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener on November 21. Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the side. England top their group and another win will guarantee them a spot in the round of 16. Notably, the USA and Wales played out a 1-1 draw post England's sensational win versus Iran.