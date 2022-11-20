Sports

Tim Southee becomes second bowler with two T20I hat-tricks: Stats

Tim Southee becomes second bowler with two T20I hat-tricks: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 20, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Tim Southee took three wickets for 34 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee registered a phenomenal hat-trick in the 2nd T20I against India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Southee, the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, recorded his second hat-trick. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in the final over to attain this feat. Southee conceded just five runs in the over. Here are the key stats.

Feat Southee attains this feat

As stated, Southee is just the second bowler to claim two hat-tricks in T20I cricket. Lasith Malinga is the only other bowler with this feat. Notably, Southee took his first hat-trick in December 2010 against Pakistan. He got rid of Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Umar Akmal to reach the landmark. It was just the third hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Wickets Most wickets in T20I cricket

Southee is presently the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has become the first bowler to complete 130 wickets in the format. Southee now has 132 wickets from 106 matches at an average of 23.87. The tally includes a four-for and a five-for each. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is his closest rival in terms of T20I wickets (128).

Information Southee returns figures of 3/34

Against India, Southee conceded 29 runs in his first three overs. He returned figures worth 3/34 after bagging a hat-trick in the final over. Among others, Lockie Ferguson took two wickets and Ish Sodhi finished with a solitary scalp.