Sports

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 08, 2022, 04:58 pm 3 min read

England clinched the opening Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are gearing up to host England in the second Test of the three-match series, starting December 9. While the opening game saw an exciting battle, the Brits eventually clinched the contest by 74 runs. Hence, a win in the upcoming fixture would hand them a historic series win. Pakistan would fight to avoid the same. Here is the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The contest will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. As the Rawalpindi track was subjected to heavy criticism, the Multan pitch is expected to be on the neutral side. The venue has hosted five games so far with the average first-innings total being 344. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record in Tests falls in England's favor. The Brits have 27 wins in 87 Tests against Pakistan. While 39 games resulted in a draw, Pakistan emerged winners 21 times. On Pakistan soil, England have three wins and four defeats in Tests. 18 games ended in a draw. Notably, the Brits have clinched three Test series on Pakistan soil so far.

Can Pakistan bounce back in Multan?

In Shaheen Afridi's absence, Pakistan's bowling line-up looked fragile in the Rawalpindi Test. As injured Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the game, uncapped Mohammad Wasim Jr is likely to replace him in the XI. Meanwhile, England have confirmed their playing XI for the second Test, making a solitary change. Veteran pacer Mark Wood has replaced the injured Liam Livingstone.

A look at the Probable XIs

Pakistan (Probable XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, BabarAzam (Captain), SaudShakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, HarisRauf, Mohammad Ali, ZahidMahmood England (Confirmed XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (Wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Will Jacks, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Here are the key performers

Joe Root is the highest run-scorer in Tests this year with 1,069 runs in 13 games at 50.9 (100s: 5). Among Pakistani, Babar Azam has scored the most in the format in 2022, 801 runs in six games at 72.81. James Anderson has scalped 19 wickets in five Tests in Asia since 2021. Naseem Shah has 18 wickets in just five Tests this year.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (VC), Will Jacks, James Anderson, Jack Leech, Naseem Shah Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ollie Pope, Imam-ul-Haq, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Babar Azam (C), Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (VC), Will Jacks, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mohammad Ali