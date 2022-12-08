Sports

Marnus Labuschagne scripts history with third successive Test century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 08, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne is now the top-ranked Test batter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne notched his third successive century during the second Test against West Indies. After smashing twin centuries in the opening Test, the right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the first innings. It was the second occasion of Labuschagne smashing three tons in consecutive Test innings. Here we look at his phenomenal numbers in Test cricket.

Another magnificent knock from Labuschagne

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Adelaide Oval. Labuschagne arrived at number three after David Warner departed for 21. The former batted precisely and added 95 runs for the second wicket alongside Usman Khawaja. While Khawaja was dismissed for 62, Labuschagne didn't put a foot wrong and reached his hundred off 186 deliveries. He accomplished multiple feats with this ton.

Joins David Warner in elite list

Labuschagne became only the second Aussie after Warner to record three successive Test tons on two different occasions. The former first accomplished the milestone in 2019. He smashed two tons against Pakistan and followed it up with another 100-plus score against New Zealand.

How he fared in the opening Test?

Meanwhile, Labuschagne scripted history in the opening Test, registering scores of 204 and 104*. The top-ranked Test batter became the third Aussie and eighth batter overall to slam a double ton and a ton in the same game. It was the first occasion of him slamming multiple centuries in a Test. Notably, Labuschagne has now scored over 400 runs in the ongoing series.

A look at his Test career

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts over 2,950 runs in 30 Tests. He averages over 60 in the format. The 28-year-old smashed his 10th Test ton in the game. He also has 13 fifties under his belt. The batter has been a force to reckon with at home as nine of his 10 Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

1,000 Test runs in 2022 for Khawaja

As mentioned above, Khawaja also smashed a valuable fifty. He scored 62 off 129 deliveries before falling prey to debutant Devon Thomas (9 fours). Meanwhile, he became the third batter after England duo of Joe Root (1,069) and Jonny Bairstow (1,061) to complete 1,000 Test runs in 2022. His tally reads 1,021 runs in nine games at 50.99 (50s: 5, 100s: 4).