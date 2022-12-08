Sports

Team India's home series versus SL, NZ, and Australia announced

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 08, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

BCCI have been a dominant force at home (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

BCCI on Thursday (December 8) announced Team India's schedule for the home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. The home season will commence with the white-ball series against Sri Lanka on January 3. India will host both SL and NZ in three T20Is and as many ODIs in January-February. The Australia series will comprise three ODIs and four Test matches. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

India have been a force to reckon with at home in the last few years.

They would like to further extend their dominance on home soil in these upcoming assignments.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand suffered clean sweeps in T20Is in their last white-ball assignment on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, the Test series against Australia will be the last iteration of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series.

Home season to begin with SL series

The SL series will commence on January 3 with three T20Is in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot before ODIs in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum. The NZ series will get underway on January 18 with the ODI leg. The second ODI will mark the international debut of Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The T20Is series will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

SL, NZ tour of India 2023

SL series 1st T20I- Jan 3, Mumbai 2nd T20I- Jan 5, Pune 3rd T20I- Jan 7, Rajkot 1st ODI- Jan 10, Guwahati 2nd ODI- Jan 12, Kolkata 3rd ODI- Jan 15, Trivandrum NZ series 1st ODI- Jan 18, Hyderabad 2nd ODI- Jan 21, Raipur 3rd ODI- Jan 24, Indore 1st T20I- Jan 27, Ranchi 2nd T20I- Jan 29, Lucknow 3rd T20I- Feb 1, Ahmedabad

India to face Australia as well

The Australia series will get underway on February 9 with four Tests in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. Australia last won a Test series against India in 2014-15. This will be the last iteration of the four-Test series between the two sides before it becomes a five-Test affair. The tour will conclude with three ODIs in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Australia tour of India 2023

1st Test: Feb 9-13, Nagpur. 2nd Test: Feb 17-21, Delhi. 3rd Test: March 1-5, Dharamsala. 4th Test: March 9-13 Ahmedabad. 1st ODI: March 17, Mumbai. 2nd ODI: March 19 Vizag. 3rd ODI: March 22, Chennai.