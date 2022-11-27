Sports

NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI called off due to rain

India were 89/1 before rain marred play (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The 2nd T20I between hosts New Zealand and India has been called off, with incessant rain marring play. India were 89/1 (12.5 overs) being put to bat when it started pelting down. It had been raining sporadically at Seddon Park, Hamilton. While NZ thrashed India in the opener, the three-match series has effectively turned into a two-match affair. Here are further details.

How did India's innings pan out?

Rain delayed the toss by a few minutes before openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill came out to bat. India were 22/0 (4.5) as rain played spoilsport again. After another delay, the game was reduced to 29 overs. Matt Henry dismissed Dhawan on the second delivery after the break. Gill and Suryakumar Yadav accelerated and took India to 89/1. The game got abandoned eventually.

NZ lead the series 1-0

NZ thrashed India by seven wickets in the 1st ODI to take a 1-0 lead. Chasing 307, NZ were struggling at 88/3. However, skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham fought back with a 221-run stand. The latter even scored a hundred as NZ crossed the line with 17 balls to spare. Williamson and Latham recorded the highest ODI fourth-wicket partnership against India.

Dhoni, Kohli remain only Indians with this feat

It is to note that MS Dhoni and Kohli are the only Indian skippers to have won an ODI series in New Zealand. In 2009, the former handed India their first-ever series win in the nation (3-1). Kohli followed suit a decade later.

NZ surpass Australia to take third spot

Although the match was washed out, it benefited the Kiwis. They (125) surpassed Australia (120) to claim the third spot in the ICC World Cup Super League standings. India and New Zealand split five points each. The Men in Blue maintain their lead atop the points table with 134 points. England follow India with 125 points in the standings.