Five reasons why Hardik Pandya should become India's T20I captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 27, 2022, 01:56 pm

Hardik Pandya led India to a 1-0 T20I series win over New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's T20I side is expected to undergo a revamp as the Men in Blue failed to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title. The Indians advanced to the semi-final of the tournament but suffered a 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England in the knock-out game. Here are five reasons why Hardik Pandya should replace Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain.

Rohit entering the twilight of his career

India's current all-format skipper, Rohit Sharma, will turn 36 in April next year. The veteran opener, who has not been at his best lately, has also been prone to injuries throughout his career. Owing to the same, he has missed many important games in the last couple of years. As Hardik, 29, has a lot of cricket left in him, he should succeed Rohit.

Hardik is a white-ball specialist

Hardik, who last played a Test in 2018, hasn't been in the scheme of things for the longest format. This would allow him to solely concentrate on white-ball cricket. Lately, there has been a lot of emphasis on including specialists for different formats. This approach has earned England immense success. Hence, India can follow the suit, and Hardik can lead the T20I team.

Embraces the role of leadership

In his very first leadership assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik led Gujarat Titans to glory. He led the team from the front, scoring 487 runs and scalping eight wickets in 15 games. Hardik certainly embraces challenges and responsibilities, and the same can be seen in his performance in crunch situations. The dasher has emerged as one of the most dangerous finishers.

Has been away from injuries since comeback

Though fitness issues have troubled Hardik in the past, he has been away from injuries since his comeback. Since returning to the national team earlier this year, Hardik has played 27 of India's 34 T20Is. His performance has also been exceptional in these games. While he has scored 607 runs at a strike rate of 145.91, the medium pacer also scalped 20 wickets.

Split captaincy would manage workload

With the international calendar being jam-packed lately, split captaincy has seemingly become the need of the hour. Owing to the same, the term 'workload management' has gained more popularity in world cricket. Hardik's appointment as T20I skipper would allow Rohit to concentrate on the other two formats. Notably, the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship final will be played next year.