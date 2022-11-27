Sports

T20 WC: Father of Umran Malik breaks silence on snub

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 27, 2022, 05:49 pm 3 min read

Umran Malik claimed 2/66 on ODI debut (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Speedster Umran Malik made his much-awaited debut ODI debut in New Zealand vs India series opener a few days ago. Though India lost the duel by seven wickets, the pacer scalped two wickets. He returned with figures of 2/66 in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Umran's father reckons the pacer's non-selection in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was a blessing in disguise. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

Umran is one of the fastest bowlers going around, who can constantly clock over 145 kmph.

Many reckoned he should have been in India's WC squad as Australian tracks suit pace bowling.

However, the pacer's father Abdul Rashid is of a different opinion.

India advanced to the semi-final of the tournament but suffered a 10-wicket defeat against eventual champions England in the knock-out game.

What did Umran's father say?

"We think it is great that he (Umran) didn't make it," the pacer's father told News18. "You don't need to rush behind anything. The kid is in the learning phase. He shares the dressing room with the experienced ones. He'll go there and learn from them. The big players who are already there, they are doing pretty well while others get the opportunity."

His opinion on Umran vs Kane Williamson battle

Umran made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut under Kane Williamson, who's leading NZ in the ongoing series. Speaking of their face-off, Umran's father said, "I told his mother that Umran used to bowl him [Williamson] in the nets and now they are facing each other. Aage ustaad hai toh pichhe chela (a face-off between the master and the disciple). I enjoyed watching them."

Umran's journey to the top

Umran's burst onto the scenes in IPL 2021, where he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He took the entire cricket world by storm with his fiery thunderbolts. Owing to the same, he was one of the three players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He finished the tournament as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, scalping 22 wickets in 14 games.

International debut in June 2022

Umran made his much-awaited T20I debut against Ireland earlier this year. He has so far played three T20Is and returned with two wickets. His economy rate has been over 12. The 23-year-old was dropped from the T20I squad after the England tour in July. His omission didn't go down well with several fans and experts, including Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

A look at his professional career

Umran had played just three List A games before earning his maiden ODI cap. He scalped two wickets in those contests, conceding runs at 6.4. In T20 cricket, the pacer has so far scalped 45 wickets in 33 games (ER: 8.92). The tally also includes a five-wicket haul. He has played just one First-Class game so far in which he claimed two wickets.

Umran Malik's feat in IPL

Notably, Umran holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League history by an Indian. He clocked 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier this year. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the entire IPL 2022 season.