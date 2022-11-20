Sports

NZ vs IND, Deepak Hooda claims career-best 4/10: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 20, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Hooda delivered a fine spell (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Deepak Hooda claimed figures worth 4/10 in 2.5 overs in the New Zealand vs India second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. As a result India won the contest by 65 runs, earning an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hooda, who is a part-time off-spinner, took three wickets in the 19th over. Here we look at his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chasing 192, NZ lost wickets at regular intervals. Hooda, who scalped just one wicket in 13 T20Is prior to this contest, first dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 10.

Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Adam Milne fell prey to him in the 19th over and the hosts got bundled out for just 126.

Hooda recorded the best figures by an Indian bowler against New Zealand.

Stats Best figures for Hooda in T20s

Hooda, who was dismissed for a golden duck in the game, had just 19 wickets in 170 T20s before this contest. He recorded his maiden four-fer and best figures in the format. Notably, he also became the first Indian to score a century and take a four-fer in T20Is. Hooda also recorded the best T20I bowling figures by a visiting right-arm off-spinner in NZ.

Information A look at his batting numbers

Hooda, who made his T20I debut earlier this year, has so far scored 293 runs in 14 games. While he averages 32.55 in the format, his strike rate reads 152.60. The 27-year-old has two fifties and a ton in the format. However, he scored a duck on Sunday.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

India posted 191/6 after being asked to bat first. While Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 111, Ishan Kishan (36) was the only other Indian batter to cross the 15-run mark. Tim Southee recorded a hat-trick in the last over. In reply, NZ lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked in the hunt. They were bundled out for 126.