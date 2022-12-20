Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit and Saini ruled out

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the 2nd Bangladesh versus India Test match set to be played in Dhaka. As per a release by BCCI, Rohit is currently under the care of the medical team, following a thumb injury suffered during the 2nd ODI versus Bangladesh earlier. Meanwhile, Navdeep has suffered an abdominal muscle strain. Here's more.

Here's what the BCCI has said about Rohit

The BCCI issued a statement, saying the medical team thinks that Rohit's injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. Rohit will be continuing his rehab and won't be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22. Notably, Rohit had also missed the first match in Chattogram.

What about Navdeep Saini?

As mentioned above, Saini has also been ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The right-arm fast bowler will now report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

India's updated squad for the Dhaka match

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.