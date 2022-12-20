Sports

ICC WTC: Four teams in contention to reach the final

ICC WTC: Four teams in contention to reach the final

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 20, 2022, 02:55 pm 3 min read

England routed Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England beat Pakistan﻿ in the third and final Test to seal the series 3-0. The visitors chased 167 having made a thunderous start in the final session on Day 3. Ben Duckett (82*) and Ben Stokes (35*) got them home on Day 4. The series defeat has dented Pakistan's chances of making the ICC World Test Championship final. Here are the latest standings.

PAK vs ENG: The summary of 3rd Test

Pakistan were bowled out for 304 after electing to bat. England took a 50-run lead, compiling 354. Harry Brook starred with a significant century, his third of the series. Pakistan suffered a batting collapse in the second innings, thereby folding on 216. Rehan Ahmed haunted them with a fifer. England batters exhibited their 'Bazball' approach to chase the target in mere 28.1 overs (170/2).

England gain from win; Pakistan falter

England had bettered their Points Percentage from 41.67 to 44.44 post the Multan Test, thereby replacing Pakistan at the fifth spot in the WTC standings. Notably, England have claimed their 10th win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4), further improving to 46.97. Pakistan (38.89) succumbed to their sixth defeat in this interval (W4 D2). They are placed seventh, behind West Indies (40.91).

England and Pakistan out of contention

Both Pakistan and England are unlikely to feature in the WTC final next year. England have played their final Test series in the current cycle, while Pakistan are yet to play two Tests against New Zealand at home.

Australia, India consolidate their positions

Australia stamped their ninth win in WTC 2021-23 to tally 120 points (L1 D3) after beating South Africa. They have improved their PCT from 75 to 76.92. ﻿India's PCT now reads 55.77, post the humongous triumph in Chattogram. It was their seventh win in the ongoing WTC cycle (L4 D2). India need four more wins in the remaining five matches to reach the final.

SA eye valuable points; Bangladesh languish at the bottom

SA (54.55) dropped to the third spot after losing in Brisbane. They recorded their fifth defeat in the concurrent cycle (W6). With valuable WTC points on offer, SA will be desperate for a win in the Boxing Day Test. Post the Australia tour, SA will host West Indies for two Tests. Bottom-placed Bangladesh's situation has worsened. Their PCT reads 12.12 (W1 L9 D1).

Can SL qualify for WTC final?

Sri Lanka (53.33) are now placed fourth in the WTC standings. The Lankans have managed five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. Their last assignment comprises a two-match away series against New Zealand next year. SL can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9. This will help India to sail through to the final.

What about West Indies and New Zealand?

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the thrashing in the second Test against Australia. WI have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have claimed two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series.