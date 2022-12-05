Sports

Pakistan vs England: Haris Rauf ruled out of 2nd Test

Rauf suffered an injury in his right quad (Source: Twitter/@YorkshireCCC)

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the second Test against England after sustaining an injury in his right quad. The 29-year-old speedster, who made his Test debut in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding during the match. Bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jnr could replace Rauf for the Multan Test. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Haris' injury is a setback for Pakistan, who are already reeling from Shaheen Afridi's unavailability (knee injury).

While Haris is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket right now, Afridi is a great exponent of swing.

Despite his reputation, the former conceded 78 runs in 13 overs.

Although Rauf came out to bat in both innings, he did not bowl in the second.

Rauf made his Test debut in Rawalpindi

Rauf, who is enjoying a rip-roaring form in white-ball cricket, earned his maiden Test call-up for the England series. In First-Class cricket, the right-arm quick owns 32 wickets from nine matches at 29.21. He made his red-ball debut in 2019.

Who will replace Rauf?

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Rauf were the three pacers who featured in Rawalpindi. Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, who like Rauf made his Test debut, leaked 235 runs in the first innings. Pakistan could turn to Mohammad Wasim Jnr, a bowling all-rounder, in the absence of Rauf. Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas could be roped in from outside the playing group.

England lead the series 1-0

England beat Pakistan to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The hosts needed 263 runs to win the Test on Day 5. The likes of Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel shortened the 343-run chase, but it wasn't enough. Pacers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson stood out for the visitors, helping England clinch a historic win in Rawalpindi.

