Ruturaj Gaikwad: Decoding his stats in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad played yet another magnificent knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. The Maharashtra skipper scored a 131-ball 108 in the final against Saurashtra (4s: 7, 6s: 4). This was Gaikwad's third successive century in the tournament. The in-form opener now has eight centuries in his last 10 outings in VHT. Here we look at his stats this season.

A well-paced knock from Gaikwad

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. As Maharashtra lost opener Pavan Shah cheaply, Gaikwad was watchful early on. However, he shifted gears later. Such was Gaikwad's acceleration as he reached 50 off 96 balls but touched three figures off just 125 deliveries. He powered Maharashtra to a competitive total of 248/9.

Eight centuries in the last 10 VHT outings

As mentioned above, Gaikwad touched the three-figure mark in eight of his last 10 VHT outings. 168 (126), 220* (159), 40 (42), 124* (123), 168 (132), 21 (18), 124 (129), 154* (143), and 136 (112) read his preceding nine scores before this contest.

How Gaikwad fared in the tournament?

Despite missing the majority of the league stage, Gaikwad finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 660 runs in five games. The tally includes four tons of which one was converted into a historic double-century. While his average reads 220, he struck at 113.59 in the competition. Notably, he has smashed most sixes in the tournament (34). Gaikwad also hit 46 fours.

Feats accomplished in the final clash

Gaikwad, during his knock, completed 4,000 runs in List A cricket (4,034). This was also the second instance of Gaikwad scoring three tons in a row in VHT. The 25-year-old also became the first batter to score four or more tons in two separate editions of VHT. Gaikwad now has 12 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, most for any batter.

Historic double ton in quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Gaikwad was at his best in the quarter-final clash against Uttar Pradesh. He smashed 220 runs off 159 balls, the highest List-A score for a Maharashtra batter. It was also his maiden double ton in the format. Gaikwad mustered a total of 16 sixes in the contest, most for a batter in a VHT match. Narayan Jagadeesan (15) previously held the record.

Seven sixes in an over

Gaikwad smashed spinner Shiva Singh for seven sixes in an over (49th) in the quarter-final contest. The latter, who bowled one no-ball in that over, became the first bowler to concede seven sixes to the same batter in one over of List-A cricket. Gaikwad gathered 42 runs in that over (excluding extras), most by a batter in a List A over.

Highest List A average

Gaikwad now boasts the highest batting average in the history of List A cricket (61.12). He has so far scored 4,034 runs in 71 games with the help of 15 centuries and 16 fifties, striking over 100. While no other batter averages over 60 in the format, England's Sam Hain (58.54) holds the second position. Among Indians, Virat Kohli (56.5) is Gaikward's closest rival.