Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 02:50 pm

Indian bowler S Sreesanth has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21. He has been among wickets, having made some impactful performances for Kerala in the tournament so far. The 38-year-old recently made a return to competitive cricket after his long-standing spot-fixing ban ended in 2020. We take a look at his incredible run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21.

Sreesanth has duly contributed in Kerala's success in the tournament thus far. He scalped two wickets in the opening encounter against Odisha. Against UP, he stood out with an eccentric five-wicket haul (5/65). In a closely-contest match against Railways, he took two more wickets. Although Sreesanth remained wicketless against Karnataka, he bounced back with a four-wicket haul against Bihar (4/30).

As of now, Sreesanth has been a prized possession for Kerala. The senior fast bowler is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker and highest for Kerala in the tournament. He has snapped up 13 wickets from five games at a remarkable average of 18.76. His incredible tally includes a five-for and a four-for. Meanwhile, Sreesanth has fared at an economy-rate of below 6 (5.46).

Sreesanth recently returned to competitive cricket at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He registered figures of 1/29 in his comeback game against Puducherry. Ever since, he has shown consistency in domestic cricket. However, Sreesanth was still snubbed from the final list of players for the 2021 IPL auction. He had set a base price at Rs. 75 lakh.

