Indian Premier League 2023: What is the 'impact player' rule?

Dec 02, 2022

The BCCI on Friday announced the introduction of an 'impact player' rule from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 onward. This experiment was successfully implemented in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The BCCI said the rule will allow each team to introduce a substitute player in the middle of a match as it will add a new dimension. Here's the analysis.

Key details about the rule

The 'impact player' rule was tried out successfully in the domestic T20 tournament and now the IPL will see its introduction as well. Besides naming the playing XI ahead of a match, a team will also name four substitutes. Now among these four players, one cricketer can be brought in as a substitute before the end of the 14th over.

The substitute player can do a normal job

Coming onto the field before the 14th over of a match, a substitute player can do a normal job like everyone else. He will be able to bowl his quota of four overs, besides batting as well.

Impact player can be anybody: Know the role

An 'impact player' can be anybody who can come in and make his presence felt. So it has nothing to do with a like-for-like replacement for the player he is replacing. A bowler can be replaced by a batter or vice-versa. An all-rounder can come in as well depending on what the captain feels is best for his side.

Here's a breakdown of how things can work

If a bowler completes his quota of four overs, he can be replaced by the 'impact player', who then can also bowl four full overs provided there are only five bowlers who are bowling the full quota. An 'impact player' can also come into play in place of an already dismissed batter, provided only XI cricketers are batting.

No introduction in the middle overs

An 'impact player' cannot be introduced in the middle of an over. He can only come in at the fall of a wicket to bat. A substitute bowler can come in when the player he is replacing finishes an over.

What about an injured player?

An 'impact player' can come in to replace an injured player in between an over. However, once he comes in, the injured player will have no role in the match. He will go out and there will be no further participation.

What if a match gets shortened?

In case a match gets shortened, an 'impact player' will not be able to come in if the match is reduced to 10 overs per side. If a match gets reduced after one side has played its full quota of overs, the team batting second can bring in an 'impact player' irrespective of the number of overs the match has been reduced to.

Here's what the BCCI said

The BCCI said in its note to the IPL franchises, "Note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly."