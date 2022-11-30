Sports

3rd ODI: NZ roll India over for 219; Sundar shines

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 30, 2022

Shreyas Iyer scored a valuable 49 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand bowlers jeopardized the Indians in the 3rd ODI at the Hagley Oval. Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell shared six wickets as India were bundled out for 219. The Men in Blue suffered a batting collapse after a slow start. Washington Sundar﻿ finished as their top-scorer, having slammed his maiden ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer smashed a valuable 49 in the middle overs.

Shubman Gill departed in the Powerplay

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were all over the Indian openers after NZ elected to field. The duo made the most of the bowler-friendly conditions first up. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill managed just 31/0 in the first eight overs. Milne dismissed Gill in the very next over, while Henry delivered a maiden over to end the first Powerplay. India managed 43/1.

Iyer rebuilt the innings

Top-order batter Iyer rebuilt the Indian innings after the visitors were reduced to 55/2 in 13 overs. Rishabh Pant added 30 runs with him but threw his wicket away with the pull shot. Iyer kept Team India afloat even with in-form Suryakumar Yadav departing. The former took India past 100, having scored 49 off 59 balls (8 fours).

A rescuing knock by Sundar

Like Iyer, Sundar played a rescuing knock when India were tottering on 121/5. He shared valuable partnerships with Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal. Sundar helped India get past the 200-run mark in the 45th over. He played a brisk knock with the tail, having scored his maiden half-century in ODI cricket. Sundar slammed 51 off 64 balls (5 fours, 1 six).

Career-best ODI figures for Daryl Mitchell

Both Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell took three wickets apiece to dent the Indian batting order. The former conceded 57 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Mitchell registered his career-best figures in ODI cricket (3/25). Tim Southee took two crucial wickets in the form of Deepak Hooda and Sundar. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner took a solitary wicket apiece.

190 dot balls!

India played a total of 190 dot balls in the match. Out of 219, New Zealand conceded as many as 21 runs as extras. Notably, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan took 45 balls for his 28.