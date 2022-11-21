Sports

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Key player battles

With a 1-0 lead in their kitty, Team India will push for a series win in the third and final T20I against hosts New Zealand on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav (111*) was all class in the last outing while his teammates struggled against the attack on offer. Meanwhile, NZ have the star power to put India on the back foot. We decode the player battles.

1 Devon Conway vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Opening batter Devon Conway has had exceptional returns in T20Is this year. With over 500 runs at 46.27, the southpaw remains one of their valuable assets in the series decider. India will bank on veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to negate the former. A T20 specialist, Bhuvneshwar has picked 21 scalps in the powerplay overs in T20Is in 2022, averaging a phenomenal 17.04.

2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Lockie Ferguson

SKY breathed fire at Bay Oval as he clubbed his second T20I ton. The 360-degree batter has compiled over 1,000 runs in the format this year, striking at 180-plus. Lockie Ferguson, who has the propensity to bowl over 145 KPH, can be banked to tame the former. The right-armer hasn't dismissed SKY in T20Is, but the tally could change in the upcoming fixture.

3 Finn Allen vs Arshdeep Singh

Finn Allen has been a revelation for New Zealand in limited-overs cricket. He plays a fearless brand of cricket, with the lately concluded T20 World Cup being a testimony to the same. Seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has had mesmerizing shows in the Powerplay, will look to outclass Allen at the earliest. The left-armer has claimed 13 wickets while averaging 18.61 in the same.

4 Tim Southee vs Indian middle-order

Tim Southee etched history after having picked his second hattrick in T20Is in the last fixture, joining Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. Besides a threat with the new ball, Southee is a proven wicket-taker at the death, as was visible in the previous game. He has clipped 54 of his 132 T20I scalps at 19.88. However, India's middle-order can't allow him to dictate the game.