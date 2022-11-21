Sports

FIFA World Cup: Why are European teams abandoning 'OneLove' armband?

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 21, 2022, 07:10 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane had advocated the OneLove armband

Seven European nations, England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark have decided to abandoned the "OneLove" armbands. The rainbow-themed armband was designed to express solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the World Cup. However, FIFA has clarified that the captains would receive sanctions if they enter the field, wearing these armbands. The armbands are part of a campaign to promote "inclusivity".

Context Why does this story matter?

In September, it was announced that the captains of 10 European nations would wear a OneLove armband at Nations League games and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The same was planned to promote diversity and inclusion as well as eliminate discrimination, also relating to homosexuality.

However, same-sex relationships and its promotion are illegal in Qatar.

Also, FIFA is not in favor of OneLove armbands.

Statement 'FIFA will impose sporting sanctions'

On Monday, the seven European sides, in a joint statement, clarified that "FIFA will impose sporting sanctions" if their captains wear the OneLove armbands. "As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games," the statement added.

Do you know? What do the FIFA rules state?

As per FIFA rules, the team equipment should not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. During FIFA competitions, the captain of each team "should wear the captain's armband provided by FIFA".

In a statement, the Dutch Football Association said it was ditching the armband "with a heavy heart" following FIFA's decision to impose sanctions. "This goes against the spirit of our sport that connects millions of people," it added. The Football Association of Wales said, "We're frustrated. We're disappointed. But we stand with our LGBTQ+ members of the Welsh football family."

Betrayal FSA feels 'betrayed'

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) felt "betrayed" by FIFA. "Today we feel contempt for an organization that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance," an FSA statement read. "No country which falls short on LGBTQ+ rights, women's rights, workers' rights, or any other right, should be given the honor of hosting a WC."

Substitute 'No Discrimination' armband to be available throughout the tournament

Ahead of the World Cup, FIFA announced that it would introduce seven different armbands for each round of the competition, each with social-messaging slogans. However, now, players have a threat of being booked if they wear the OneLove armband. Hence, seven European teams ditched the idea. Paradoxically, FIFA announced that the "No Discrimination" armband will available throughout the tournament, instead of the quarterfinal stage.

Decision FIFA yet to release an official statement

Several marquee players, including England captain Harry Kane and Germany goal-keeper Manuel Neuer have publicly advocated the OneLove armband. However, this could result in these players getting booked. The LGBTQ+ community will be disgruntled with this decision. Although there are statements that FIFA does not support the armbands, the world's governing body is yet to release a statement on the same.