Sports

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran scores his second ODI hundred: Key stats

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran scores his second ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 25, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

Ibrahim Zadran clocked his second ODI ton of the year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran clubbed a 120-ball 106 against Sri Lanka in the first of three-match ODI series on Friday. The right-hander smoked 11 fours before falling prey to off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the 42nd over. It's his second-highest score in the format. The knock set the foundation for Afghanistan's 294-run total (294/8) in the series opener in Pallekele. We decode his stats.

Decoding Ibrahim’s international career

Ibrahim debuted in ODIs against West Indies in 2019. The 20-year-old has since aggregated 261 runs across six matches while averaging a terrific 52.20. Meanwhile, Ibrahim has featured in four Tests and 16 T20Is. He has amassed 356 and 381 runs, averaging 44.50 and 29.30 in these formats, respectively.

How has Ibrahim fared in 2022?

Ibrahim averages a stellar 64.75 across five ODIs played this year. He has amassed 259 runs while striking at 78.01. His scores read 19(23), 5(18), 120*(138), 8(30), and 106(120). The right-hander has fetched 28 fours and a six. Ibrahim is Afghanistan's fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs this year, behind Rahmat Shah (536), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (329), Hashmatullah Shahidi (319), and Najibullah Zadran (276).

How did Afghanistan's innings pan out?

Afghanistan cruised to 84/1 within 15 overs, credit to a brisk inning from wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (53). Ibrahim was then joined by Rahmat Shah, and the pair added 118 runs for the second wicket before Lahiru Kumara got the breakthrough. Najibullah Zadran's sublime finish (25-ball 42) got them close to 300. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/42) was the pick of the Lankan bowlers.

Maiden meet for SL, Afghanistan in bilateral cricket

As per Kausthub Gudipati, the first ODI marks the first time SL and Afghanistan have faced each other in bilateral cricket. Both teams have crossed swords eight times before, either in World Cup or Asia Cup.