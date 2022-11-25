Sports

Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Key stats

Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 25, 2022, 10:07 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pathum Nissanka (85) played a valiant inning but the lack of support from the top and middle-order proved fatal to SL's scheme of things. Wanindu Hasaranga helped truncate the 295-run chase but it wasn't enough. Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran's hundred powered Afghanistan to 294/8 in 50 overs. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka conceded 294/8 after being put to bowl. Afghanistan's top-order trio delivered the goods, with Rahmat Shah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bashing fifties each, while Ibrahim clocked a scintillating ton. Najibullah Zadran's ferocious inning was the icing on the cake. Hasaranga (2/42) was the pick of the Lankan bowlers. Later, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib brought SL down to seal the bout (234/10).

Rahmanullah, Najibullah ink these numbers

Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah ended up scoring his maiden ODI fifty (55-ball 53). He slammed nine fours before being out LBW by Hasaranga. He has surpassed the 500-run mark (509) at 42.41. Middle-order batter Najibullah was a notch above as he doled out a mouth-dropping 42 off 25 deliveries, striking five fours and a six. He now has 1,891 runs at 31.00.

Rahmat breaches the 3,000-run mark in ODIs

Rahmat scored his fifth ODI half-century in 2022, scoring a 64-ball 52 with two boundaries. The effort saw him breach the 3,000-run mark (3,003) while playing in his 86th ODI. Most notably, he has become the first Afghan batter to attain the milestone. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi follows suit (2,915). Rahmat now averages 38.01 with 21 fifties to his name (100s: 5).

Second ODI ton for Ibrahim

It was a well-calculated knock from Ibrahim who fetched boundaries at will. Facing the first ball of the 41st over, the right-hander struck a four toward fine leg, thereby clocking his second ODI ton. Maheesh Theekshana eventually pulled curtains on his stay while he was batting on 106 (4s: 11). Ibrahim now has 261 runs in six ODIs, averaging 52.20 (100s: 2).

Afghanistan post a record total

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Afghans (294/8) registered their highest ODI score against the Lankans. They bettered their previous tally of 249 in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Notably, Afghanistan had won the game by a whopping 91 runs.

Unique records from the match

As per Kausthub Gudipati, the first ODI marked the first time SL and Afghanistan faced each other in bilateral cricket. Both teams have crossed swords eight times before, either in World Cup or Asia Cup. This was the first time Afghanistan played international cricket against SL in SL. They visited the Lankan nation for the 2010 Associates tri-series and 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

Nissanka and Hasaranga kept SL in the chase

Nissanka clubbed an 83-ball 85, his fourth fifty in ODIs. The 24-year-old struck 10 fours before Farooqi got him dismissed in the 30th over. Notably, Nissanka is having a blast in ODIs this year, having amassed 453 runs at 50.33 (50s: 4, 100s: 1). He now has 539 runs at 29.94. Meanwhile, Hasaranga notched his fourth half-century in the format.

Farooqi, Gulbadin run down the Lankan line-up



Left-armer Farooqi snapped up his maiden four-fer in ODI cricket (4/49). He now has 17 scalps while averaging an astonishing 19.11. Veteran Gulbadin Naib was equally enthralling, having claimed 3/34 in eight overs. The right-armer has steered to 64 ODI wickets at 34.85. Meanwhile, Yamin Ahmadzai pocketed two wickets.