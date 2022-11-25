Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 knock-out stage: Key details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 knock-out stage: Key details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Sen scalped most wickets in the league stage (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 is done with its league stage, and now the focus shifts toward the knock-outs. Three Preliminary quarter-final matches will be followed by four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and the summit clash. 11 teams have cleared the league stage and would be raring to clinch the List A tournament. Here we present the key details of the knock-out stage.

Why does this story matter?

Table toppers of their respective groups, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Saurashtra have advanced to the quarter-finals.

While Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra will meet in the fourth quarter-final, the opposition of other teams will be determined in the Preliminary quarter-final matches.

Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Jharkhand will tussle in the Pre quarter-finals to go forward.

What are the knock-out stage rules?

The group-toppers from all five groups have advanced to the quarter-finals. Six top-ranked sides from, among the remaining teams across groups, as determined by points/wins/NRR, are featuring in the pre-quarter-finals. Jharkhand are the only team to finish third in the league stage and qualify for the knock-outs. The other 10 sides have finished in the top two of their respective groups.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Preliminary quarter-final schedule

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM IST Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai, Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. 9:00 AM IST Karnataka vs Jharkhand, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM IST All matches will be played on November 26.

Schedule of the quarter-final matches

Maharashtra vs TBC, 2nd quarter-final, Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM Assam vs TBC, 3rd quarter-final, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, 4th quarter-final, GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:00 AM All four matches will take place on November 28.

Semi-final and final schedule

TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM (November 30). TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final, Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM (November 30). TBC vs TBC, Final, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:00 AM (December 2).

Here are the key stats

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan finished the league stage with the most runs (822). He also owns the highest individual score in the ongoing competition, 277 vs Arunachal Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen is the highest wicket-taker of the league stage with 17 scalps. Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja recorded the best figures in the tournament, 7/10 vs Manipur.