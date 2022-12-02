Sports

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after feeling unwell

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after feeling unwell

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Ponting is Australia's most successful skipper (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to hospital after complaining of health issues during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between Australia and West Indies. Ponting, who is serving Channel 7 as a commentator, felt unwell while commentating at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ponting reportedly suffered a heart scare, but any official details on the same are yet to come.

Why does this story matter?

The Aussie legend walked out of Seven's commentary box on the stroke of lunch.

Notably, he had been on the broadcast for the previous 40 minutes and did not need any assistance.

He was accompanied by a former team-mate Justin Langer to a car and sent to the hospital.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he told colleagues he was feeling okay at the hospital.

Shane Warne died of a heart attack in 2022

Earlier this year, Australian spin ace Shane Warne died of a sudden heart attack in March, while he was in Thailand. It followed the death of another legend Dean Jones in 2020 due to a stroke. All these incidents have increased awareness regarding cardiac risks among former cricketers. Notably, Ponting was known for his agility and fitness during his playing days.

Ponting continues to be associated with cricket

One of the finest batters and captains to have graced the game, Ponting bid adieu to international cricket in 2012. However, he remained associated with the game in some or other capacity. He served the Aussie team as a coach during the 2019 ODI World Cup. As a now, he is the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

A look at his stellar career

With 13,704 runs in 375 games, Ponting is still the third-highest run-getter in ODIs (50s: 82, 100s: 30). In Tests, he is the second-highest run-getter with 13,378 runs in 168 games (50s: 62, 100s: 41). He also has 401 runs in 17 T20Is with the help of two fifties. The veteran also boasts the most wins (220) as captain in international cricket.

Unique records of Ponting

Ponting became the first batsman to score a century in the ODIs against all the Test-playing nations. He also owns the highest Test score in a losing cause, 242 vs India. He is the only player to score twin centuries in his 100th Test appearance. Ponting is the only player to be involved in 100 or more Test wins (108).