Australia in command over West Indies on Day 3

Dec 02, 2022

Lyon has raced to 440 scalps at 32.06 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia ruled the proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test versus West Indies in Perth on Friday. Resuming the day on 74/0, the Windies couldn't build on the start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Kraigg Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 18 yesterday, fell for a fine 64. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins excelled. WI managed 283 before Australia ended on 29/1.

Australia get the dangerous Chanderpaul early on

West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul was highly impressive on Day 2, returning with an unbeaten 47-run knock. He converted his knock into a fifty but fell thereafter (51). A lovely delivery that was pitched up in the offside channel teased Chanderpaul to play a shot and he managed a nick to first slip. Josh Hazlewood got the early breakthrough Australia needed.

Brathwaite plays a fine knock

Brathwaite was highly watchful on Day 2 and he put a price on his wicket today as well. His patient knock saw him get to a solid fifty (64). He consumed 166 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Brathwaite was part of key partnerships upfront and he lend a voice. He slammed his 28th fifty, besides racing to 4,957 runs.

Several starts but no solidity

WI were guilty as several batters got able starts but couldn't make the same count. Jermaine Blackwood (36), Jason Holder (27), and Shamarh Brooks (33) are prime examples. Holder fell prey to Nathan Lyon, being caught at leg slip. Blackwood was stuck at the crease, trying to flick, and was adjudged LBW. Brooks played a poor shot, chasing a wide delivery.

A defining day for the Aussies

Australia bowled well and picked up wickets when required. Once Brathwaite was removed, the work became easier as WI failed to see off the offerings. Starc and Cummins dictated the show with quality three-fers on offer. Lyon finished with figures worth 2/61 and brought that support. Cameron Green and Hazlewood picked one scalp apiece.

Records scripted by Cummins and Lyon

Cummins claimed figures worth 3/34 from 20.2 overs. He bowled seven maidens. Notably, he has now breached the 200-wicket mark. Cummins has 202 scalps at 21.50. He is now level with former WI legend Andy Roberts (202 wickets). Lyon has raced to 440 scalps at 32.06. He has surpassed former SA speedster Dale Steyn (439) and is now the ninth-highest wicket-taker.

Australia have a solid lead

Australia managed 29/1 at stumps on Day 3. David Warner (17*) and Marnus Labuschagne (3*) are at the crease. Australia lost the sole wicket of Usman Khawaja, who perished on six. Kemar Roach claimed his wicket. Australia have a solid lead of 344 runs.