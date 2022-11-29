Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23: Take a look at the semi-finalists

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23: Take a look at the semi-finalists

Written by V Shashank Nov 29, 2022, 09:09 pm 2 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 220* in the quarter-finals

We have reached the business end of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 season. Four-time winners Karnataka will be squaring off against Saurashtra in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, the second semi-final will feature Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra versus Assam. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday (November 30), with the three-week-long tournament concluding on December 2 (Friday) in Ahmedabad. Here, we decode the semi-finalists.

A look at Assam’s journey in the tournament

Assam topped the Elite Group B table (W6 L1). They are on a six-match winning streak since suffering an eight-wicket drubbing to Jharkhand. Assam beat Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets in the quarter-final to book a seat in the last four. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has been their star performer so far, with 537 runs at 76.71 (100s: 3, 50s: 1).

Karnataka have the competence to win it all

Karnataka remain the favorite to win it all. They finished second in the Elite Group B standings (W6 L1), with their only loss coming against Assam. Karnataka beat Jharkhand in the Preliminary quarter-finals and prevailed in a tight quarter-final contest against Punjab. Nikin Jose (438 runs at 62.57) and seamer Vidwath Kaverappa (16 wickets at 12.75) will be their go-to players going ahead.

Saurashtra offer a genuine threat

Saurashtra emerged out of the Elite Group A table, however, they had a slightly bumpy ride to come on top (W5 D2). They lost to Uttar Pradesh in their final group-stage fixture before hammering Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals. Saurashtra's mainstay with the bat is Samarth Vyas (398 runs at 49.75). Spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (15 wickets at 17.00) is pivotal with the ball.

Maharashtra have a perfect record so far

Maharashtra boast a perfect 6-0 win-loss record in the tournament so far, including a massive 183-run win in the group stage over Mizoram. Rahul Tripathi (521 runs at 104.20), Ankit Bawne (461 at 92.20), and Gaikwad (384 runs at 384.00) will carry the scoring reins. Slow left arm orthodox Satyajeet Bachhav (13 wickets at 19.69) has been their go-to guy with the ball.