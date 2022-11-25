Sports

Tom Latham smashes his career-best ODI score: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 25, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Latham sparkled with a career-best ODI score of 145* (Source: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

New Zealand batter Tom Latham was at his absolute best in the first ODI versus India on Friday. Latham sparkled with a career-best ODI score of 145* as New Zealand chased down a 307-run target in style. Latham added a match-winning stand for the 4th wicket alongside Kane Williamson as the duo was too good for India. Here are Latham's stats.

A look at Latham's knock

Latham scored a sensational 145*-run knock, having faced 104 balls. He spanked 19 fours and five sixes. He came to the crease when NZ's score was 88/3 following the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell. From there on, Latham and Williamson added 221 runs. Notably, Latham accelerated at the right time, and in the 40th over, he hit Shardul Thakur for five boundaries.

How has Latham performed in ODI cricket?

Latham has raced to 3,382 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 36.36. He now has 7 centuries and 18 fifties. In 18 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 846 runs at an astonishing 65.07. He has accumulated two tons and five fifties. Notably, Latham has now produced the best score in ODI cricket versus India by a Kiwi batter.

Latham breaches the 1,500-run mark on home soil

Latham has now breached the 1,500-run mark on home soil in ODIs. He has scored 1,532 runs at an average of 35.62. His tally includes four tons and five fifties. Versus India at home, Latham has scored 386 runs at 64.33. Meanwhile, the southpaw has also scored 1,506 runs away (home of opposition) and a further 344 runs at neutral venues.

A record-breaking stand alongside Williamson

Latham and Williamson added a gutsy 221-run stand for the fourth wicket versus India. It's now the highest fourth-wicket partnership against India in ODIs. They became the second Kiwi pair and the fifth overall to add 200 or more runs against India for the fourth wicket. Latham has been involved in two of these stands.

How did the match pan out?

India posted 306/7 after being asked to bat first in Auckland. While openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a brilliant start, Shreyas Iyer went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. In reply, Williamson (94*) and Latham led NZ's chase with brilliant knocks. The hosts crossed the line in 47.1 overs.