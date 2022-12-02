Sports

Dwayne Bravo retires from IPL, will be CSK's bowling coach

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 02, 2022, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Bravo be the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 edition

Veteran West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he will be the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 edition. Bravo played the IPL since its inaugural edition in 2008. CSK bowling coach L Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments. He will however be available for CSK's academy.

Bravo is looking forward to the new journey

Bravo said he is looking forward to this new journey as he sees himself in this role after his playing days. Bravo said he also likes to work with bowlers and feels he doesn't have to adjust much from being a player to a coach. He also discussed coming up with plans and ideas to help bowlers be one step ahead always.

Bravo is IPL's leading wicket-taker

Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. Having played 161 matches, Bravo claimed a total of 183 scalps at an average of 23.82. He took two four-fers with the best performance of 4/22. Bravo became the highest wicket-taker after surpassing Lasith Malinga last season. He is also Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-taker with 140 scalps at 22.47.

A consistent performer

Bravo's consistency was a blessing in the IPL. In IPL 2013, he finished with 32 wickets to bag the prestigious Purple Cap. Bravo also claimed 26 scalps in the IPL 2015 edition (highest) at an average of 16.38. Interestingly, Bravo managed to take 15-plus scalps in an edition on five occasions. In his IPL career, Bravo played for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and CSK.

A look at the breakdown of Bravo's wickets

Besides his 140 scalps for CSK, Bravo claimed 17 wickets for Gujarat Lions at 29.05. He was their second-highest wicket-taker after Dhawal Kulkarni (21). For Mumbai, Bravo went on to claim 26 scalps at 27.65.

His performance with the bat

Bravo contributed immensely with the bat as well. He scored 1,560 runs at 22.61. He smashed five fifties with the best score of 70*. His best season was in 2012. He managed a total of 371 runs, striking at 140.53.