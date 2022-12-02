Sports

Mitchell Marsh to miss BBL, doubtful for India tour: Details

Mitchell Marsh to miss BBL, doubtful for India tour: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Marsh expected to stay away from action for at least three months (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh recently underwent surgery for his long-standing left ankle injury. He is expected to stay away from the action for at least three months. This means he would miss the entire Big Bash League 2022-23, which gets underway on December 13. He might also be sidelined for Australia's tour of India in February-March next year. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Marsh has emerged as a vital cog of Australia's white-ball teams.

With the ODI World Cup taking place next year, the Australian team management would want Marsh to be fully fit for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey gave an update on Marsh's surgery on Friday (December 2).

He is hopeful of Marsh's participation in the India tour.

What did Bailey say?

"Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period," said Bailey. "We are hopeful he will be available for selection for the ODI series against India in March."

Big blow for Perth Scorchers

Marsh's absence would be a major blow for Perth Scorchers, who are eyeing their fifth title. The dasher has scored 1,904 runs in 70 games in the tournament at 38.85 (50s: 12, 100: 1). His strike rate reads 135.03. The all-rounder, who bowls medium pace, has also scalped 25 wickets in the tournament at 37.68. Notably, Scorchers would start the tournament as defending champions.

Will Marsh feature in the India tour?

Australia will travel to India for three ODIs and four Tests next year. A quality player like Marsh can make a significant contribution. Australia will hope Marsh recovers in time to lend a voice as an all-rounder.

A look at his career stats

Marsh has 1,913 runs and 54 wickets in 69 ODIs so far. The all-rounder boasts 1,086 runs and 15 wickets in 46 T20 Internationals. Though he hasn't played a Test since 2019, he has scored 1,260 runs and scalped 42 wickets in 32 games in the longest format. Notably, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) would also be sweating over Marsh's fitness.