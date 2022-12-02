Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes third consecutive century

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes third consecutive century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 01:02 pm 3 min read

Gaikwad has the highest average in List A cricket (Source: Twitter/@Ruutu1331)

Extending his purple patch, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad notched a magnificent ton in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 versus Saurashtra. This was Gaikwad's third successive century in the tournament. Notably, the dashing opener now has eight centuries in his last 10 outings in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has truly been sensational this season. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl in the summit clash.

As Maharashtra lost opener Pavan Shah cheaply, Gaikwad was watchful early on. However, he shifted gears later.

Such was Gaikwad's acceleration as he reached 50 off 96 balls but touched three figures off just 125 deliveries.

He got run out after scoring a 131-ball 108 (4s: 7, 6s: 4).

Eight centuries in the last 10 VHT outings

As mentioned above, Gaikwad touched the three-figure mark in eight of his last 10 VHT outings. 168 (126), 220* (159), 40 (42), 124* (123), 168 (132), 21 (18), 124 (129), 154* (143), and 136 (112) read his preceding nine scores before this contest.

Feats accomplished during the innings

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, during the course of his knock, completed 4000 runs in List A cricket. This was also the second instance of Gaikwad scoring three tons in a row in VHT. The 25-year-old also became the first batter to score four or more tons in two separate editions of VHT. Gaikwad now has 12 centuries in the List A competition, most for any batter.

Feats accomplished during the innings

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, during the course of his knock, completed 4000 runs in List A cricket. This was also the second instance of Gaikwad scoring three tons in a row in VHT. The 25-year-old also became the first batter to score four or more tons in two separate editions of VHT. Gaikwad now has 12 centuries in the List A competition, most for any batter.

How Gaikwad fared in the tournament?

Despite missing the majority of the league stage, Gaikwad is currently the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament with 660 runs in five games. The tally includes four tons of which one was converted into a historic double-century. While his average reads 220, he struck at 113.59 in the competition. Notably, he has smashed most sixes in the tournament (34). Gaikwad also hit 46 fours.

Highest List A average

Gaikwad now boasts the highest batting average in the history of List A cricket (61.12). He has so far scored 4,034 runs in 71 games with the help of 15 centuries and 16 fifties, striking over 100. While no other batter averages over 60 in the format, England's Sam Hain (58.54) holds the second position. Among Indians, Virat Kohli (56.5) is Gaikward's closest rival.

How did the innings pan out?

Maharashtra posted 248/9 in their allotted 50 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Gaikwad dazzled, Azim Kazi (37) and Naushad Shaikh (31*) were the other significant contributors. Pacer Chiraj Jani was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers, claiming 3/43 in 10 overs. Notably, Maharashtra are standing in their maiden VHT final while Saurashtra are eyeing their second title.