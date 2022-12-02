Sports

Saurashtra clinch second Vijay Hazare Trophy title: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Unadkat finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra by five wickets in the final to clinch their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Chasing 249 in the final, Saurashtra got off to a stellar start. Although they sustained few hiccups in the middle overs, the side managed to cross the line with 21 balls to spare. Sheldon Jackson stole the show with a timely century. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Maharashtra posted 248/9 while batting first in the contest. While Ruturaj Gaikwad dazzled with a century, Azim Kazi (37) and Naushad Shaikh (31) were the other significant contributors. Chirag Jani claimed a three-fer for Saurashtra. In reply, Jackson and Harvik Desai led the chase with brilliant knocks. The side managed to cross the line in 46.3 overs.

Third successive ton for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Extending his purple patch, Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad notched a magnificent ton. His 131-ball 108 was studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. He reached his 50 off 96 balls but touched three figures off just 125 deliveries. This was Gaikwad's third successive ton and fourth overall in the tournament. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 660 runs in five games.

Eight centuries in the last 10 VHT outings

Gaikwad touched the three-figure mark in eight of his last 10 VHT outings. 168, 220*, 40, 124*, 168, 21, 124, 154*, and 136 read his preceding nine scores before this contest. Notably, Gaikwad became the first batter to slam four or more centuries in two separate VHT editions. He also now owns the most tons in the competition history (12).

4,000 List-A runs for Gaikwad

Gaikwad also completed 4,000 runs in List-A cricket. His tally reads 4,034 runs in 71 games with the help of 15 centuries and 16 fifties, striking over 100. Notably, Gaikwad boasts the highest batting average in of List A cricket (61.12).

Hat-trick for Chirag Jani

Meanwhile, veteran pacer Chirag Jani recorded a hat-trick in the 49th over of Maharashtra innings. He dismissed Saurabh Navale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Vicky Ostwal in the first three balls of the over to get the milestone. Jani returned with 3/43 in 10 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat goes atop

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat could claim only one wicket in the game and returned with 1/25 in 10 overs. The left-arm pacer, however, became the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He finished the season with 19 scalps in 10 games at 16.1.

Century for Sheldon Jackson

Saurashtra got off to a stellar start as openers Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai added 125 runs. The former notched a brilliant hundred, 133* off 136 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 5). This was Jackson's maiden ton in the tournament and it couldn't have come at a better time. The veteran batter finished the tournament with 297 runs in 10 games, averaging nearly 50.

Desai scores a valuable fifty

Jackson was very well complimented by designated wicketkeeper Desai, who scored 50 off 67 balls. His knock was studded with seven boundaries. With 440 runs, the batter finished the tournament as Saurashtra's second-highest run-getter behind Samarth Vyas (443).

Second title for Saurashtra

Saurashtra clinched their maiden VHT title in the 2007-08 edition. Though they reached the final of the 2017-18 season, the side failed to get the glory. On the other hand, Maharashtra enjoyed their best VHT campaign as they made their maiden final appearance.