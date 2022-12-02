Sports

PAK vs ENG: Hosts reply well on a lifeless pitch

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 02, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Pakistan have responded well with the bat on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan have responded well with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test versus England on what has been a lifeless pitch. England, who resumed the day on a commanding 506/4, folded for 657, adding runs aggressively once again. Post that, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are unbeaten on 90 and 89 respectively as the hosts managed 181/0 at stumps.

Why does this story matter?

Rawalpindi's flat deck has nothing for the bowlers and we have witnessed the same over two days.

On what seems as a dead surface, bowlers have had nothing to cheer for.

It's unlikely that one will see a significant change as the match progresses.

Pakistan remain unfazed after a prolific England batting display. Both Imam and Shafique have laid a strong foundation.

England do well to finish on 657

England lost Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone early on Day 2. Naseem Shah had an impact, claiming both wickets. Meanwhile, Harry Brook converted his ton to a fine 116-ball 153, hammering the hosts. England were 576/7 when Brook departed before Will Jacks and Ollie Robinson added a fifty-plus stand. England finished on 657/10, having played 101 overs with a splendid run-rate on offer.

Better from the Pakistani bowlers on Day 2

After being under the cosh on Day 1, Pakistan responded much better on Friday, claiming six English wickets. Naseem led the way with a three-fer. He finished with figures worth 3/140 from 24 overs. Zahid Mahmood (4/235) managed to claim two wickets on Friday.

A solid opening stand on offer

Shafique and Imam were terrific on a surface that is a paradise for the batters. Both players batted at a decent pace. Shafique slammed 10 fours and two sixes, having faced 158 balls for his 89*. Imam (90*) hit 13 fours and a six, playing 148 deliveries. Both players are on the verge of completing their respective tons on Saturday.

No joy for the Englishmen with the ball

England bowlers had little on offer. Spinners Jack Leach and Will Jacks bowled 31 overs between them. Leach gave away 68 runs from his 19 overs. Jacks conceded 50 runs from 12 overs. James Anderson (0/16) was used for just eight overs.