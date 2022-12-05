Sports

Olivier Giroud becomes France's all-time goal scorer: Decoding his stats

Olivier Giroud netted his 52nd goal in international football (Source: Twitter/@equipedefrance)

Olivier Giroud scripted history in France's R16 fixture against Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The veteran striker put the reigning champions 1-0 up before half-time, thereby helping France complete a 3-1 rout and reach the quarters. In the process, the former Chelsea star became the nation's all-time scorer in men's international football. We decode his stats.

France's all-time scorer in international football

Giroud (52) has pipped Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (51 goals in 123 caps) to become the leading goal scorer for Les Bleus in international football. Giroud unlocked the feat in his 117th international appearance. He has equaled Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mexico's Javier Hernandez among leading scorers in the international arena. He is one shy of leveling former England ace Wayne Rooney (53).

Giroud, who won the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus, has fared well so far.

He is France's second-highest goal scorer, behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (5 goals).

The 36-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down and has been integral in France's victories in the tournament.

He will be looking to cap off the achievement with another WC honor.

Giroud has breathed fire in the 2022-23 season

The AC Milan striker owns 13 goals and six assists across competitions in the 2022-23 season. Giroud has managed five goals and three assists in Serie A. He has posted sublime numbers in the Champions League (G4 A2). He made a goal and an assist in the UEFA Nations League. Giroud has three goals in the 2022 WC, including a brace against Australia.

Giroud's numbers in the World Cup

Giroud made his FIFA World Cup debut in 2014. He has since netted four goals in 15 appearances. Giroud scored his maiden World Cup goal in 2014. As stated, he has already netted three goals in the 2022 edition. He is the joint-fifth-highest scorer for his nation in World Cup history, alongside Antoine Griezmann, Raymond Kopa, and Dominique Rocheteau.

France will look to defend their crown

France torched Australia 4-1 before handing a 2-1 defeat to Denmark. Didier Deschamps' men suffered a shocking 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their final Group D fixture. The 2018 winners bounced back with a 3-1 win over Poland to proceed further. France will face England in the quarter-finals on December 11 (12:30 AM IST). England blanked Senegal 3-0 to enter the last eight.