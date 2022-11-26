Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil suffer Neymar blow: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 26, 2022

Neymar has suffered ligament damage in his right ankle (Source: Twitter/@neymarjr)

Brazil will be without superstar Neymar for their next two FIFA World Cup 2022 group matches. Neymar, who had suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opener versus Serbia, has been ruled out after assessment. Brazil team doctor has said the Paris Saint-Germain forward has suffered ligament damage in his right ankle. It's a blow for Brazil given Neymar's terrific form this season. Here's more.

Besides Neymar, Danilo too will miss matches

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. "It is important to be calm and evaluate day by day. The idea is to recover them for the rest of the competition," he added.

Neymar was injured versus Serbia

Neymar lasted 80 minutes in the match versus Serbia. A heavy tackle from Nikola Milenkovic saw Neymar get replaced. Footage showed Neymar with his face covered as he received treatment. His right ankle was swollen. Neymar will now hope that he recovers soon and is present in the R16. Neymar has scored 15 goals, besides making 11 assists for PSG in the 2022-23 season.

Brazil overcame Serbia 2-0

Richarlison scored a brace as Brazil overcame Serbia 2-0 in their Group G encounter. With this win, Brazil are on top of Group G by going over Switzerland, who earlier beat Cameroon 1-0. After a goalless first half, Richarlison scored in the 62nd and 73rd minutes of the match. Vinicius Junior played a key role in both goals.

Neymar was fouled nine times by Serbia

Neymar was fouled nine times during the game against Serbia. He managed to draw four more free-kicks than any other player at this year's World Cup so far.